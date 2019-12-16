Kenya Airways names acting CEO

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the appointment of Allan Kilavuka as its acting chief executive officer, replacing Polish national Sebastian Mikosz who opted out of the top job before the expiry of his contract.

The airline’s board in a statement sent Monday indicated his appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and that he will serve in the role until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed.

“Allan will also continue his role as Chief Executive Officer of Jambojet during the interim period of recruitment,” said the statement signed by Company Secretary Catherine Musakali.

“The Board wishes to emphasise that the recruitment process for a substantive Chief Executive Officer with the necessary experience and knowledge was initiated upon the announcement of Sebastian Mikosz’s decision to leave the airline at the end of 2019.

The process is still actively on going and the Board will inform all our stakeholders once a suitable candidate has been identified.”