Dec 18, 2019
Police marine officer killed on rescue mission in Kampala floods

Sgt Godfrey Mwondha, a marine officer with the Uganda Police Force is among the five people who were washed away by floods that ravaged Kampala City on Saturday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire, Mwondha was found in Mbuya Katoogo swamp, which is often used as a washing bay.

He was officially pronounced dead at Kiswa Health Center in Bugolobi, where he had been taken in critical condition.

“Three people died after being washed away by fast running water. Among them is a police marine officer who had been deployed to rescue a person who was washed away by floods,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said Sgt Mwondha was trying to rescue a one Ssekitoleko of Biwologoma, Kira Division who was drowning.

Bodies of both victims were retrieved on Sunday morning trapped at Katoogo village in Mbuya, Nakawa Division, in Kampala.

A woman identified as Joweria Tumusiime, a resident of Zana Lufuka, working with Nippon cleaning services was also taken by fast running water at Zana Lufuka. All bodies of the deceased were taken to the City mortuary for post-mortem.

Earlier on Saturday, floods made electricity wires sag, causing electrocution of a woman identified as Agnes Naiga and her daughter Lilian Nakogogwe. They were residents of Sembule zone in Rubaga Division.

“It’s alleged that while Naiga was hanging clothes during the early morning downpour, her hanging lines touched live wires transmitting electricity and she was electrocuted.

Her daughter who tried to save her was also electrocuted,” Owoyesigyire said.

Naiga and Nakogogwe’s bodies were picked and taken to city mortuary for post-mortem, Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the electrocution.

By Daily Monitor 

