Uganda: Four people, police rescuer die in floods

Five people, including a police marine officer, died and properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed after floods ravaged different parts of the city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sgt Godfrey Mwondah, a one Ssekitoleko, Jowelia Tumusime, 50, Agnes Naiga, 44, and her daughter Lilian Nakagodwe, 24.

Sgt Mwondah was rescuing Ssekitoleko, who was stuck in the floods when they drowned at Katoogo Village in Mbuya in Nakawa Division.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said their officer was found alive metres away from the scene, but he died at Kiswa Health Centre in Bugolobi, Nakawa Division.

“The body of Ssekitoleko was also found later,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The downpour started in the wee hours of the night and floods cut off many roads, and houses, especially in Zana on Entebbe and Jinja roads, were nearly submerged.

The floods also led to the electrocution of two people. Naiga and her daughter Nakagodwe, were both residents of Kabowa in Rubaga Division. According to witnesses, Naiga was shocked while removing clothes from the line after floods filled her compound.