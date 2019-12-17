Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi awarded Shs50m in travel ban compensation

Adding: “I award the applicant [Dr Nyanzi] Shs50m as compensation for the violation of her rights to leave the country and the violation for human dignity through degrading treatment but I decline to award aggravated and punitive damages.”

Justice Wolayo also ordered the government to pay 40 per cent of the taxed costs to Dr Nyanzi that she used in pursing this law suit.

Court also went ahead and restrained government from invoking the impugned letter written by CID ever again to prevent Dr Nyanzi from leaving the country or embarrassing her at the port of entry or departure.

The facts of this case arose on March 19, 2017 when Nyanzi was at the immigration offices to get clearance for her flight to Amsterdam via Nairobi.

However, she was informed by the immigration officials that the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) had banned her from leaving the country and her passport and boarding pass were confiscated and she was unable to travel.

By Daily Monitor