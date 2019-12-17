Dec 17, 2019
Trending now

US sanctions two South Sudanese officials

Uganda: Four people, police rescuer die in…

Burundi Internet users lament YouTube glitch

Ugandan judge scoops Vera Chirwa human rights…

Police marine officer killed on rescue mission…

Kenya Airways names acting CEO

South Sudanese back return to 10 states

Hamdok may have struck the right chords,…

Tanzania’s earnings from agencies cause disquiet among…

Sudan’s Bashir gets two years’ detention for…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SOUTH SUDAN

US sanctions two South Sudanese officials

by Newsroom0

Washington, The United States has imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials it accuses of fomenting conflict, the US Treasury Department said on Monday, in its latest move to pressure the country’s politicians to form a unity government.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Kuol Manyang Juuk were blacklisted for their role in perpetuating the conflict by obstructing the peace process, the Treasury said in a statement.

Civil war broke out in South Sudan in 2013, less than two years after the country gained independence from Sudan. The conflict has killed an estimated 400,000 people and forced millions from their homes.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar signed a peace deal in 2018 to form a unity government by November 12 this year, under pressure from the United Nations, the United States and regional governments.

Days before the deadline, the leaders agreed to an extension of 100 days, prompting Washington to recall its ambassador to the African country.

The sanctions freeze any US assets held by the officials and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

The US Treasury accused Lomuro of recruiting and organising militias to attack opposition forces, and Juuk of failing to remove forces from the battlefield as agreed, stirring up violence with rival tribes and preparing militias for the possibility of renewed violence.

Deng Dau Deng, South Sudan’s deputy foreign affairs minister, defended the two officials and said Washington should resume bilateral relations to help with the peace process.

“These are not sanctions against individuals but sanctions against the whole country,” Dau Deng told Reuters.

Deputy US Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said the cabinet officials were targeted for “their role in inhibiting political unification, expanding the conflict, and profiting from South Sudan’s war economy”.

In prepared remarks seen by Reuters to a Partnership to Combat Human Rights Abuse and Corruption meeting, Muzinich said non-governmental organisations had provided documented findings supporting the designations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week threatened visa restrictions on anyone who endangers the peace process in South Sudan and said on Monday that Washington could take further action.

“The United States stands ready to impose other measures against any who seek to expand the conflict and derail peace efforts in South Sudan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

By The Eastafrica 

Related posts

South Sudan president extends invitation to South African President

NewsDesk

Morning rain leaves city travellers stranded

Newsroom

Burundi Robotics Team Vanishes After U.S. Competition

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More