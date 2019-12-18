Dec 18, 2019
Trending now

Dar flooded, business disrupted as heavy rains…

Ethiopia’s surveillance network crumbles, meaning less fear…

South Sudan’s Kiir says unity government will…

Uganda: Makerere student found dead in hostel

Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi awarded Shs50m in…

Uganda: Malaria remains a threat despite gains

The Internet and mobile phone are taking…

US sanctions two South Sudanese officials

Uganda: Four people, police rescuer die in…

Burundi Internet users lament YouTube glitch

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Dar flooded, business disrupted as heavy rains pound Tanzania
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS TANZANIA

Dar flooded, business disrupted as heavy rains pound Tanzania

by Newsroom0

Dar es Salaam, Heavy rains in Dar es Salaam City on Tuesday disrupted transport and slowed down business as key roads remained impassable for hours.

The rains began early morning forcing authorities to close some roads that were submerged. Many bridges were also flooded or damaged, forcing residents to look for alternative routes.

City dwellers who live in flood prone areas sought refuge elsewhere as their houses were filled with floodwaters. Some were able to salvage their property, while in other areas, property was damaged or swept away by floodwaters.

“I have lived here for over 12 years but I haven’t experienced this (floods). When the rain started I had already left the house and when I came back I found it flooded; I couldn’t save any of my property,” said a Tandale resident, Iddi Mkwawa.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) forecast heavy rains in Dar es Salaam, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara.

It says residents should expect normal and above normal rains in several parts of the country between November 2019 and April 2020.

The fire and rescue brigade has urged Dar es Salaam residents who are living in the lowlands to move to higher ground.

Most traders, especially in markets, complained of poor business due to the rains. But some enterprising residents capitalised on the floods and infrastructure damage to earn some money – they charged Tsh1,000 to carry people on their backs across flooded areas.

By Citizen

Related posts

Chadema backs Uhuru Kenyatta re-election bid

NewsDesk

Igad Foreign ministers in Juba on shuttle diplomacy

Newsroom

Mara in talks to sell its phones in Kenya, Angola, DR Congo

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More