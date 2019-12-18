Kabendera still in talks over plea bargain, Tanzania court told

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera’s lawyer on Wednesday told a Dar es Salaam court that negotiations with the prosecution over Kabendera’s plea bargain are still ongoing.

“When the case was adjourned two weeks ago we were directed to inform the court about the progress of the plea bargaining talks between the DPP’s office and the defence side.

I hereby inform the court that the talks are still ongoing,” Mr Jebra Kambole told the Kisutu principal resident magistrate, Janeth Mtega.