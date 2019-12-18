Uganda: Museveni to walk 100km in honour of NRA fighters

President Museveni will lead veterans, youth and well-wishers in a 60mile (100km) symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso District to Birembo in Kibaale District to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism, according to State House. “The trek which should be on foot, should remind the elderly but also to sensitize the younger people, including the Bazukulu (youth), the heroic exertions of the freedom fighters who were doing for no pay, no reward – just for patriotism, (mwooyo gwa Uganda),” Mr Museveni said, according to a statement issued Wednesday by his senior press secretary Mr Don Wanyama. The three-day symbolic trek code named “Africa Kwetu” will start on January 6 to January 9, 2020.

“It is hoped that the trekkers will cover between 15 – 20 miles per day before breaking in the evening over a bon-fire where the President and other veterans will address the trekkers about Uganda’s liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organisations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement,” Mr Wanyama said. Trekkers will reportedly have an opportunity to field questions, interact, see (via historic clips on large screens) and hear from “those who sacrificed.” The Trek organised by the NationaL Resistance Army (NRA) Archives Unit headed by the President’s Senior Advisor/NRA Alice Kaboyo comes 20 years after Mr Museveni, who has been in power for 33 years, did the same trek in 1999.