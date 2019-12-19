Security remains a top priority for Rwanda, says Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said that his government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the the country is safe.

Speaking on Thursday during the 17th edition of Umushykirano, national dialogue, President Kagame said that every citizen had the right to a secure environment.

“All Rwandans deserve to live in a safe and secure country, it is the foundation of everything; it is even what gives confidence to those that come to visit the country. Among the problems we have to deal with as a country, security is top in priority,” said Kagame.

In the recent cabinet reshuffle, President Kagame reinstated the previously scrapped internal security ministry and appointed Gen Patrick Nyanvumba as its Minister.

The country has been experiencing a series of attacks in Northern District of Musanze by the rebel group FDLR which operates from the neignbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.