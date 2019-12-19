Dec 19, 2019
Uganda: Three killed in Mbarara-Masaka highway accident

Three people have been killed in an accident that happened on Thursday at Biharwe along Mbarara-Masaka highway.

The accident occurred at around 6.00am when a speeding Range Rover Reg. No. UAM 338Y knocked dead two yet to be identified people riding on a Bajaj boxer motorcycle registration UEU 993F.

Mr Samson Kasasiira, the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, said after knocking the motorcycle, the Range Rover veered off the road and knocked a tree killing its driver, Frank Rweranga.

The deceased’s bodies were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem.

According to Mr Kasasiira, although they are yet to establish the cause of the accident, they suspect reckless driving.

He called upon motorists and all other road users to be vigilant as the Christmas season draws closer.

By URN 

