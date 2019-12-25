Three arrested over murder of Chinese national in Kampala

Police in Kampala have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder and aggravated robbery of a Chinese national. Fan Xiping was attacked and killed at his residence in Mbuya II, Nakawa Division, Kampala on December 20, 2019. “Investigations started and three suspects were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) from Jinja where they were hiding,” a statement issued by police on Wednesday reads in part.

Police identified the suspects as Joshua Nsereko, 22, Emmanuel Adama, 25 , Dan Ngobi, 21. “We also recovered exhibits like mobile phones of the deceased from them. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspect, one Shamim, who is still at large,” the statement reads further. Police have preferred murder and aggravated robbery charges against the suspects. The case was registered as CRB 967/19 at Jinja road Police Station. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said on December 20 that Xiping’s death was brought to their attention by his colleague, Zhang Chunmu. According to Zhang’s statement, recorded at Jinja Road Police Station, Xiping was killed by three men and a woman who raided their home in Mbuya II zone at around 2 am.