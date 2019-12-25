Two killed as UPDF soldiers clash with suspected Pokot warriors in Nakapiripirit

While other parts of the country and world were on Tuesday quietly ushering in Christmas, residents of Nakapiripirit District in Karamoja sub-region region had a sleepless night caused by heavy gunshots as UPDF forces engaged Pokot warriors from western Kenya. The two hour gun battle that left two Pokot warriors dead and another injured started at about 7.20pm near Nakapiripirit District headquarters. Nakakpiripirit resident district Commissioner, Mr David Modo said about 16 warriors had raided a kraal in Nakakpiripirit town council but the UPDF soldiers overpowered them.

“They had targeted animals but two were killed, two guns recovered while others managed to retreat and ran away,” he said. The UPDF 3rd division Spokesperson, Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya confirmed the incident and said on Wednesday morning that the army was alert to avert any criminal activities in the area.

“We don’t want thieves to cut short people’s happiness and celebrations mood during the festival season. We are determined, alert and vigilant to keep Karamoja peaceful,” he said. According to Maj Turyamumanya, the army got a tip from concerned residents who witnessed five armed warriors crossing the Uganda-Kenya border. “When we got information, we laid an ambush very fast before we managed to put two of them out of action. Two guns were also recovered,” he said.

This is the second clash between UPDF and warriors in less than two weeks. On December 19, UPDF killed three suspected Matheniko warriors and captured one after laying an ambush in Kotido. The warriors had raided 35 cows and they were driving them to Moroto through Kenya Uganda border.