Uganda: CID probes missing police Sacco money

The police Joint Chief of Staff, Brig Jack Bakasumba, has ordered an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of funds of the Police Exodus Sacco. While witnessing the handover of Police Exodus Sacco leadership to a new team, Brig Bakasumba said any person who will be found to have stolen Police Exodus Sacco money will be arrested and prosecuted. A police source that attended the handover, but preferred anonymity, said Brig Bakasumba proposed an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations or an independent body.

“We are to investigate anyone who ‘ate’ any coin from the Sacco. We will hold them accountable,” a source quoted Brig Bakasumba telling senior officers on Monday at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala. The management of the Police Exodus Sacco has been under the spotlight since it started in 2007. Police officers have been forced to save with the Sacco monthly, with the lowest officers saving a minimum of Shs20,000. However, since the inception of the Sacco, they have never got dividends despite its revenues increasing every year. The Parliament asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to present a report on the finances of the Exodus Sacco. The minister is expected to present the report next month when the Parliament resumes business.

Members of the Police Exodus Sacco have been complaining about their failure to get loans and withdraw savings in time. The outgoing Exodus Sacco chairman, Mr Henry Kalulu, recently said they could trace the books of accounts for the Sacco for six years before he took leadership. Police management said the Sacco has been supplying food to the force and has also not been paid for long and the arrears have reached to more than Shs2b. Brig Bakasumba told the new leaders to brief the members of the Sacco activities regularly.