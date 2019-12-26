SCP Odongpiny dropped as police court boss

The director for Human Resource Management in Police, Col Jesse Kamunanwire, has dropped Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Dennis Odongpiny as Police Court Chairman.
In a message released Thursday, Col Kamunanwire has replaced Odongpiny with SCP Charles Birungi. However, Odongpiny’s next destination has not been mentioned in the reshuffle.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barbra Elungat has been appointed as member of Police Court also known as Police Disciplinary Tribunal.
SSP Elungat joins other members of the court who include; Commissioner of Police (CP) Olivia Wawire, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Manzi and prosecutor SSP Stephen Ibanda.
A senior officer at Naguru police headquarter has intimated that Odongpiny has been dropped because he will be retiring in May 2020 after clocking 60 years.
CP Wawire who is also deputy to AIGP Asan Kasingye as Chief Police Commissar will remain as the second-high ranking officer in the Police Court.
ACP Cohen John Arinaitwe has appointed deputy commander National Command and Control Centre which was commissioned by President Museveni on November 28, 2019 at the Naguru police headquarters.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Charles Odikor has been appointed Acting ACP and deputy Inspector of Vehicles (IOV). ACP Lydia Kantono has been transferred from Operations Directorate to Crime Intelligence.
SSP Ousamane Cantong has been moved from Olilim Police Training School (PTS) to police headquarters, SP Jasper Oloka has been appointed Commandant Olilim PTS and SP Boaz Katuzeyo has been transferred from Counter-Terrorism directorate to Aviation Security as commandant.
Kamunanwire has also appointed nine police officers at the ranks of SP and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to work as District Police Commanders (DPCs) for district such as Jinja, Adjumani, Bududa, Rubirizi, Kapelebyongo, Kagadi and Kaliro.
At least 63 ASPs have been appointed as Officers In charge (OC) Stations in Mukono, Nakaseke, Nsangi, Moroto, Kotido, Bukedea and Sironko. In total, Kamunanwire has appointed and transferred 104 senior police officers from the ranks of ASP to SCP.
By Daily Monitor