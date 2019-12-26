SCP Odongpiny dropped as police court boss

The director for Human Resource Management in Police, Col Jesse Kamunanwire, has dropped Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Dennis Odongpiny as Police Court Chairman.

In a message released Thursday, Col Kamunanwire has replaced Odongpiny with SCP Charles Birungi. However, Odongpiny’s next destination has not been mentioned in the reshuffle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barbra Elungat has been appointed as member of Police Court also known as Police Disciplinary Tribunal.

SSP Elungat joins other members of the court who include; Commissioner of Police (CP) Olivia Wawire, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Manzi and prosecutor SSP Stephen Ibanda.

A senior officer at Naguru police headquarter has intimated that Odongpiny has been dropped because he will be retiring in May 2020 after clocking 60 years.

CP Wawire who is also deputy to AIGP Asan Kasingye as Chief Police Commissar will remain as the second-high ranking officer in the Police Court.

ACP Cohen John Arinaitwe has appointed deputy commander National Command and Control Centre which was commissioned by President Museveni on November 28, 2019 at the Naguru police headquarters.