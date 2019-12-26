Uganda: 10-year-old pupil dies after eating rat poison on Christmas Day

A 10-year-old pupil of Little Angel Primary School in Kitagwenda District died on Christmas Day after he reportedly ate rat poison. Mr Songo Ebura, a resident of Kyendangara parish in Mahyoro Sub County said his son, Muniru Muzahura, ate the poison after lunch.

The Police Spokesperson for Rwenzori West, Ms Lydia Tumushabe said: “The children were playing after their Christmas lunch then one of them picked rat poison and ate it and by the time his parents got to know it was too late to save his life.” She said police visited the scene and recorded statements from relevant witnesses before the body was handed over to the family for burial. In a related development, a 24-year-old man drowned in Lake George when he reportedly tried to retrieve his canoe boat from the reeds.