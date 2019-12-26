Uganda: Brothers killed, 13 injured in separate city accidents

Two brothers have died and 13 other passengers injured in two separate accidents that occurred in Kampala on Christmas Day.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said on Thursday that the two brothers identified as Tonny Katambala and Martin Kazibwe died at the Kawala Flyover in a road accident. Mr Owoyesigyire said the brothers were driving in the same car when the accident happened.

He said Katambala died instantly after the accident while Kazibwe was pronounced dead at Mulago Hospital where he had been rushed to receive treatment. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident but suspect the driver was speeding. Meanwhile, 13 other passengers were injured when a taxi in which they were travelling crashed into a wall of the Sri Sathya Sai Center in Nsooba Kyebando in Kampala. Residents and police rushed the victims to various health centres. Police said the taxi allegedly failed to break before ramming into a building.

The driver is said to be on the run.