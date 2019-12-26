Dec 26, 2019
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS UGANDA

Uganda: Brothers killed, 13 injured in separate city accidents

by Newsroom0

Two brothers have died and 13 other passengers injured in two separate accidents that occurred in Kampala on Christmas Day.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said on Thursday that the two brothers identified as Tonny Katambala and Martin Kazibwe died at the Kawala Flyover in a road accident.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the brothers were driving in the same car when the accident happened.

He said Katambala died instantly after the accident while Kazibwe was pronounced dead at Mulago Hospital where he had been rushed to receive treatment.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident but suspect the driver was speeding.

Meanwhile, 13 other passengers were injured when a taxi in which they were travelling crashed into a wall of the Sri Sathya Sai Center in Nsooba Kyebando in Kampala.

Residents and police rushed the victims to various health centres. Police said the taxi allegedly failed to break before ramming into a building.

The driver is said to be on the run.

“So we want to urge all motorists not to get tempted to drive beyond the recommended speed as it may result into accidents and loss of life,” said Mr Owoyesigyire.

Traffic Police Spokesperson, Charles Ssebambulidde said that they are yet to register serious traffic tragedies across the country.

He urged drivers to maintain discipline as most accidents occur on Boxing Day and New Year Day eve.

Traffic police records show December is the month that registers the highest number of accidents. In December last year alone, 312 motorcyclists and passengers died in accidents country wide.

Most accidents were registered in Kampala Metropolitan Police Area. In total, 878 accidents happened in December last year.

By URN

