Uganda: Mobile money agent shot in armed robbery, suspects on the run

A mobile money agent has been admitted to hospital after he was shot several times by armed robbers at Matugga Trading Centre. Shafiq Matovu, 25, was attacked by two robbers on a motorcycle at around 10pm Friday as he was leaving his workplace. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspects were unable to rob the money, but left their victim in critical condition.

“He was shot three times. But when they failed to rob the money, they took off. A hunt is still on,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said. Police officers are previewing the CCTV footage to identify the attackers. At least 10 people have been shot dead in armed robberies in the country in the last few months. Attack on mobile money agents had dropped following a crackdown by the military and police three months ago. At least 50 cases of mobile money robbery have been reported around the country since January.