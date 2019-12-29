AU condemns Somalia bomb attack

Mogadishu, The Africa Union condemned the terrorist attack which killed at least 79 people and injured 149 others in Mogadishu on Saturday and said it would step up efforts to stabilise the Horn of Africa nation.

Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said the organisation will not relent in the face of such crimes against humanity, stressing that it will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence by terrorists who do not want a peaceful Somalia.

“Our support to the Federal Government of Somalia, and our mission in Somalia will maintain its resolve and commitment to see through its mandate and to fulfil the legitimate desire of the people of Somalia to live in freedom, peace and security,” Mr Mahamat said in a statement issued by the AU Mission in Somalia (Amisom) on Sunday.

A suicide bomber early Saturday detonated a car bomb at a busy checkpoint where several vehicles had lined up for a security check in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

Among those killed were university students, women, children and members of the Somali national security forces.

Mr Mahamat said he was deeply shocked by the Saturday attack in Mogadishu in which dozens of people going about their normal businesses were killed.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those killed in this horrific attack. We commiserate with the Federal Government of Somalia.

We pray for the speedy healing and recovery of the injured,” he said. “As has been their practice all along, the terrorists target innocent and defenceless Somali civilians, who continue to bear the brunt of this senseless bloodshed.” Mr Mahamat added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

By AFP