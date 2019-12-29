Uganda: Besigye’s 20-year tenure in Opposition

Weak parties

Fourteen years of vilification and confinement of the political parties to their headquarters left them weak. So bad was the situation that being labelled a “multipartyist” often meant political suicide.

The situation was not helped by infighting within both the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) and the Democratic Party (DP).

DP was much stronger and expected to be the biggest challenge to the NRM but Mr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the part leader, was reluctant to either take another shot at the presidency or endorse the candidatures of Mr Francis Bwengye and Mr Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, especially after the death of Mr Anthony Wagaba Ssekweyama, the then DP publicity secretary on October 1, 2000, who had been tipped to take charge of DP in the run up to the elections.

UPC was in disarray following a disagreement between President Milton Obote and Ms Cecilia Ogwal, over the former’s directive to party members not to participate in elections organised under the NRM.

Mr Ssebaggala had earlier lost the Kampala mayoral seat following his conviction for fraud in the United States of America.

Dr Ssemogerere backed Dr Besigye. Hajji Ssebaggala was also forced to back Dr Besigye after the Uganda National Examination’s Board (Uneb) declared that his papers were not equivalent to A-level, which is the minimum academic requirement for an aspirant for the office of the presidency.

Dr Besigye’s candidature was an instant hit with quite a number of people. One of them was the Secretary General of FDC, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

“When Dr Besigye penned that article which criticised the NRM for veering off course.

I appreciated him for his honesty and I sympathised with him when he was threatened with reprisals. When he declared that he was going to run against Mr Museveni, I could not hesitate to support him,” Mr Mafabi said.

2001 Campaign

Dr Besigye hit the campaign trail running. His husky voice bellowed out a combination of policy issues such as the scrapping of graduated tax and reinvigoration of the cooperatives, sloganeering and rhetorical questions. Many remember him asking: “Omusajja akole kyi?” (What will the man do?) and the answer “Agende!” (He will go!).

The NRM government was to later implement his promise to scrap Graduated Tax.

It is difficult to assess Mr Ssebaggala’s contribution to Dr Besigye’s growth, but he assumed a role of chief campaigner. Many a time there were chants of “Hajji has ordered that you give Besigye your vote”.

Dr Besigye lost the election which was marred by claims of coercion of voters, violence and widespread rigging. In a report: “Not a level playing field”, which was published in February 2001, Human Rights Watch reported that “cases of violence and arbitrary arrests implicate army soldiers, military intelligence officers, the police, and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU),” had been reported, but not investigated by the police.

In March 2001, Dr Besigye petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the elections on grounds of fraud. Though the court agreed with him that there had indeed been cheating, three of the five judges said it had not occurred to such a scale as to alter the outcome.

Flight into exile

Twice, he had been forced off planes as he prepared to leave the country. On March 17, he was hounded off a South African Airways flight before being hounded off a Kenya Airways flight on May 25, 2001. Internally, his movements had also been curtailed. On June 30, he was blocked at Lukaya on the Masaka-Mbarara highway as he was making his way to Mbarara.

On the same day, Mr Museveni while addressing a press conference at Kisozi, linked him to the bombs that had gone off in Jinja, Kasese and Kampala. He also challenged him to denounce Colonels Samson Mande and Anthony Kyakabale.

“Besigye should denounce their acts, if not, security will take interest,” he declared.

On August 17, that same year, he fled into exile. He has never revealed how he did it, where he passed or who helped him. He says he has never disclosed this because it might be necessary for him to use the same method again, the move left security agencies.

Return from exile

Dr Besigye returned to Uganda in October 2005 and hit the road, but was arrested on November 14 and charged with treason and rape in what was seen as a desperate attempt to keep him off the ballot paper.

His arrest sparked off riots. On November 25, the High Court granted him bail, but he was sent back to jail on charges of terrorism and illegal possession of weapons. He was freed on bail on January 6, 2006 to resume the campaign for President on the ticket of his party, FDC, which had earlier been registered while he was in exile.

Although he continued to campaign, his rallies were often disrupted and some of his supporters were shot and killed such as was the case in Mengo. A military truck also rammed into some of his supporters in Mukono, which led to a sharp disagreement between two officers of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Lt James Mugisha, and Ernest Katabazi over the unnecessary brutality. Lt Mugisha has since fled into exile amid threats from those he disagreed with.

Mr Museveni was declared winner with 4,109,449 or 59.26 of the vote against Dr Besigye’s 2,592,954 or 37.39 per cent. Dr Besigye petitioned the court, but once again three of the five judges upheld the election.

2011 campaign

The 2011 campaign saw Dr Besigye attempt to do things a bit differently. One of the issues that had come up in previous elections was he appeared too tough, which was putting off, especially the female voters. A new Besigye, turned up dancing and smiling. He also had television adverts.

At the time the campaign kicked off, mobile telephone service providers, Warid Telecom, had just launched the