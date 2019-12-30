Dec 30, 2019
Trending now

Sudan sentences 27 agents to death for…

Tanzania’s extractive sector reaps from reforms

Museveni sends UN Permanent Representative to meet…

Uganda: Ministry of health commissioner in charge…

Uganda: Besigye’s 20-year tenure in Opposition

Fresh cattle raids threaten Uganda, Kenya peace…

AU condemns Somalia bomb attack

Uganda: Mobile money agent shot in armed…

Massive car bomb kills at least 76…

Uganda: Applicants overwhelm UPDF recruitment team at…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Sudan sentences 27 agents to death for killing protester
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SUDAN

Sudan sentences 27 agents to death for killing protester

by Newsroom0

Omdurman, A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 intelligence agents to death for torturing and killing a protester early this year, an AFP correspondent said.

The defendants were found guilty of torturing to death Ahmed al-Kheir Awadh at an intelligence services facility and sentenced to be hanged, judge Sadok Albdelrahman said.

The teacher was beaten and tortured to death after he was arrested in late January by intelligence operatives in Kassala state in eastern Sudan, the judge said.

UPRISING

Sudanese took to the streets from December 2018, initially to protest against high bread prices, but the demonstrations soon turned into demands for autocrat Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The President was deposed in April by the military, but huge protests continued, culminating in a compromise that saw a joint military-civilian transitional council formed in August.

At least 177 people were killed in repression of the months-long protests, according to rights group Amnesty International, while a doctors’ committee close to the protest movement put the toll at over 250.

Many of those killed were the victims of a June 3 massacre outside army headquarters in Khartoum, perpetrated by men in military fatigues.

By AFP

Related posts

Age limit litigants wanted in court

Newsroom

Tension high in Juba as troops move to disarm former army chief

Newsroom

Raila rails at Wetang’ula in Nasa wrangle

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More