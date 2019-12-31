Uganda deports South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Ugandan authorities have deported legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

She was slated to perform at the Enkuuka yo Omwaka (end of year concert) in the capital Kampala.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Tuesday said that the artiste did not have a work permit.

“A security task team in close coordination with immigration has today afternoon escorted Ms Mhinga commonly known as Yvone Chaka Chaka to Entebbe international airport where she boarded her next immediate flight to South Africa through Kigali Rwanda after her ordinary visa was cancelled by immigration officials after realising that she had come to perform at one of the end of year concerts…” said Enanga.

Mr Enanga added that the Umqombothi hit-maker had been advised to apply for a working visa instead.

However, other sources say her deportation is linked to her association with firebrand musician cum politician Bobi Wine and had rejected a demand to stay away from political messages at the concert.

Joel Senyonyi, spokesperson for Bobi Wine’s political movement ”People Power” told The EastAfrican that events surrounding Ms Chaka Chaka’s situation were still unclear adding that that she was, in a way, a guest of Mr Wine.

“He did not invite her directly, she was invited by Abitex Promotions who have also organized a number of Mr Kyagulanyi’s concerts, but you know she is a good friend,” he said.

Reports indicate that Chaka Chaka’s hotel was raided by several security authorities on Tuesday morning and ordered to leave.

“We understand that at around 9:00am when she was moving out of the hotel, heavy security had already been deployed, the swooped in and took her back in, there has since been a lot of movement by security vehicles in an out of the hotel and a contact told us they had sighted her at the airport but we are not sure, ” added Mr Senyonyi.

Ms Chaka Chaka—famous for using her music like many south Africa artists of her time to promote anti-apartheid messages—has not shied from her support for Mr Bobi Wine’s political efforts.

During her recent visit to Uganda, she threw praises at Bobi Wine referring to him as the ”new Mandela”.

By The Eastafrica