US agency warns of threat to Kenyan airspace

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned American air carriers to “exercise caution” when flying over Kenyan airspace, citing possible attacks by extremists.

In an advisory directed to civilian airliners and all operators of US-registered aircraft issued last week, the agency said: “Those persons are advised to exercise caution when flying into, out of, within, or over the territory and airspace of Kenya East of 40 degrees East longitude at altitudes below fl260 due to the possibility of extremist/militant activity.”

FAA said it will review the advisory by February 26, 2020.

“Aircraft may encounter various anti-aircraft weapons, including manpads, small-arms, and indirect fire weapons such as mortars and rockets, which could target aircraft at low altitudes, including during the arrival and departure phases of flight and/or target airports and aircraft on the ground,” it said.

Kenya has battled terrorism in recent years especially along the restive northeastern border where Al- Shabaab militants have executed several attacks.