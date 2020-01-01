Museveni warns police, wetland encroachers in New Year speech

President Yoweri Museveni yesterday listed eight issues that dominated 2019 and used his 2020 address to lay out a pre-election agenda seeking to prioritise security and service delivery.

In his end of year speech, the President warned against environmental degradation, which he said caused landslides that killed people in the Elgon and Rwenzori sub-regions.

Mr Museveni also warned against laxity and corruption in police, which he said are bogging down the fight against crime.

“The year that is ending had good things and bad things. The bad things included crime such as the killing of [Maria] Nagirinya, landslides and floods. Crime had gone up mainly because of corruption and laxity in the police force and the other security agencies,” he said.

The President said police officers who do not do their work will be replaced.

“Anybody who does not do his duty will be arrested, charged, sentenced and dismissed from the police and promptly replaced by those that are ready to work. Crime will be defeated.

That is what I told you and that is what will happen,” he said.

On environment, Mr Museveni said it is suicidal for people to encroach on wetlands or settle on mountain slopes.

“Therefore, encroaching on the swamps, invading the natural high-rise forests or settling on mountain slopes is suicide for the individuals, as has been repeatedly confirmed in the Rwenzori and Elgon areas, but is, also, suicide for Uganda and for the African continent,” he said.

The President, however, did not make any mention on upcoming elections in 2021 when he is expected to contest again after 35 years in power.

Mr Museveni told farmers to stop poor handling of agricultural produce, which he said contaminates food.

“Our products must be good quality (size, flavour, etc) and must be safe (no mould, which produces aflatoxins, which are poisonous). No harvested crop should be put on soil surface, do not harvest immature crops,” he said.

The President said the ministry of Agriculture will issue guidelines that must be followed to the letter by every farmer.

His remarks come after the Kenyan government complained about Ugandan maize having aflatoxins, which cause cancer.

Mr Museveni also warned against land grabbing and promised that government would compensate absentee landlords to allow squatters own land.

The President also said his government has opened war against corruption.

“We shall defeat corruption. There is no corrupt individual that we cannot bring down. All we want is evidence. We never want to be unfair to anybody. Stay tuned on this,” he said.

On education, Mr Museveni chided head teachers whom he said “have been bringing back school charges into schools.”

He blamed the low prices of milk and maize on increased production.