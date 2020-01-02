Magufuli pledges to reinforce war on looters of public funds in 2020

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has pledged to continue his fight against looters of public funds in 2020 saying the nation has been robbed of its resources by a few greedy individuals, the presidency said on Wednesday.

The statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication said Magufuli made the pledge to continue fighting looters of public funds in his New Year message to the nation.

“This country was being robbed of its resources by a handful of greedy individuals. And they are still robbing this country. I will continue dealing with them head on,” said the president at the end of his short trip at Rubondo Island National Park on Lake Victoria.

“The money recovered from looters of public funds has helped us to construct standard gauge railway and offer free education,” said Magufuli.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein on Tuesday praised citizens for cherishing unity and peace throughout 2019.

In his New Year message to the nation, Shein said unity and peace among Tanzanians enabled them to implement development projects in a conducive environment.

By XINHUA