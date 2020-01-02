Jan 2, 2020
Sudan vows to hold those involved in West Darfur tribal clashes accountable

by Newsroom0

Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Wednesday vowed to hold those involved in tribal clashes in West Darfur State accountable.

“The unfortunate events witnessed by El Geneina will not pass without accountability. Freedom and democracy do not mean chaos,” Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, told reporters at El Geneina, the capital city of West Darfur State.

Daqlu stressed the ability of the authorities to reach all the perpetrators and those responsible for the events who will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

He further stressed readiness of the armed forces to ensure security in the state, noting that a fact-finding committee has embarked on investigation procedures.

He added that investigation committees from the armed forces and the police forces have also been formed, saying “whoever seeks to create sedition to reach power will be held accountable and all criminals will face justice.”

On Sunday, West Darfur State witnessed tribal clashes between Masaleet and Arab tribes following the killing of a member of an Arab tribe near Krinding camp, leaving at least five killed and eight injured.

Consequently, local authorities in West Darfur State declared a curfew in El Geneina and closed all government institutions, schools and markets.

By XINHUA

