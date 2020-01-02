Suspected Shabaab militants attack bus in Kenya’s coastal town of Lamu

The Somalia-based terror group has ramped up attacks in recent months, with its deadliest being a car bomb that claimed the lives of 79 people in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab, for the first time, apologised to civilian victims of the attack.

In Kenya, at least ten people were killed, including police officers, when the terrorists attacked a bus using an Improved Explosive Device (IED) in Kotulo, a region near the border with Somalia, area a week ago.

Its militants also kidnapped two businessmen on December 26 in Liboi area along the Kenya-Somalia border.

They were then freed on December 27, with police saying they had launched a manhunt for the culprits after the attack.

By The Eastafrica