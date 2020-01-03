Kenya reviews airport rules after stowaway’s death

Kenya has started reviewing its airport access rules, six months after a stowaway fell from a flight over London that was going from Nairobi to Heathrow Airport.

Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the body that regulates the aviation industry, has proposed new measures to increase the effectiveness of security checks in airports meant to prevent stowaways from boarding aircraft.

The measures will include special passes for airport staff to access restricted areas, which will only be issued after careful vetting.

The draft Kenya Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations have been published for public review.

In June 2019, KCAA chief Gilbert Kibe told the BBC that the stowaway whose body fell into a garden in south London most probably had legal access to the airport.