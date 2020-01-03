Jan 3, 2020
Trending now

Kenya reviews airport rules after stowaway’s death

Over 300 people in DRC flee to…

Key foreign policy issues for Kenya in…

Salva Kiir pardons key critics Peter Biar,…

Ethiopia, Sudan mull cooperation on port service

Suspected Shabaab militants attack bus in Kenya’s…

Magufuli pledges to reinforce war on looters…

Sudan vows to hold those involved in…

Kenyatta, Odinga helped DR Congo’s Tshisekedi win…

Tanzania: Kabendera family unsure he’ll attend mother’s…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Kenya reviews airport rules after stowaway’s death
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Kenya reviews airport rules after stowaway’s death

by Newsroom0

Kenya has started reviewing its airport access rules, six months after a stowaway fell from a flight over London that was going from Nairobi to Heathrow Airport.

Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the body that regulates the aviation industry, has proposed new measures to increase the effectiveness of security checks in airports meant to prevent stowaways from boarding aircraft.

The measures will include special passes for airport staff to access restricted areas, which will only be issued after careful vetting.

The draft Kenya Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations have been published for public review.

In June 2019, KCAA chief Gilbert Kibe told the BBC that the stowaway whose body fell into a garden in south London most probably had legal access to the airport.

Security agencies have largely remained mum over the case, which they call an “open and active investigation”.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Bishop Rotich helps ‘fix’ IEBC problems

NewsDesk

South Sudan wants to retain 32 states for stability, minister says

Newsroom

Tanzania: IGP Sirro pushes for disciplined Police Force

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More