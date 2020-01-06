Uganda: Bobi Wine transferred to Nagalama Police station

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and other members of his People Power movement have been transferred from Kasangati Police station in Wakiso District to Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District.

Police on Monday arrested the singer-turned-politician and sprayed teargas to disperse his supporters as he sought to kick off public meetings ahead of presidential elections next year.

Others arrested include Kawempe North MP, Mr Latif Sebagala, and Bugiri Municipality MP Mr Asuman Basalirwa.

Bobi Wine, a popular figure among young Ugandans, announced last year he would challenge President Museveni in the 2021 elections, and on Monday was scheduled to begin a week-long series of consultations ahead of the vote.

But the first event at a Catholic Church in his constituency in Wakiso District could not proceed as police deployed before dawn to the site, prompting protests by his supporters.

Protesters set alight car tyres and blocked roads, while police backed by firefighters, armoured cars and water cannon used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.