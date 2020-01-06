Jan 6, 2020
Uganda: Police defend action to disperse People Power meeting

Police have defended their decision to disrupt a scheduled Monday consultative meeting that was organised by the leader of People Power Movement Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse people who were trooping to Our Lady of Good Counsel Secondary School, Gayaza, Wakiso District for the meeting.

Police said that the venue was “too small” to accommodate over 2,000 people he had invited.

Police Spokesman Mr Fred Enanga said the venue is open and cannot be used for consultation since the law that governs such meetings recommends closed premises like hotels.

He said, Bobi Wine’s planned meeting at Grand Pacific Hotel in Lira on Wednesday, has been okayed

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine (Kyaddondo East), Mr Latif Sebagala (Kawempe North) and Mr Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipalityare still being detained at  and Robert Kyagulanyi temporarily held at Kasangati police post.

About 13 people including boda boda riders are also in the same jail.

Mr Enanga said that other Opposition political parties like the Alliance for National Transformation

and Forum for Democratic Change have been cleared which means that it’s a matter of complying with the Public Order Management Act.

He said political consultations conducted in homes are not allowed.

By Daily Monitor

