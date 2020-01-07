Kenya: Miguna finally boards, expected to land at JKIA Wednesday morning

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally boarded his flight to Kenya.

This is after his initial departure was delayed by over 10 hours.

In a tweet, Miguna said, “Unbowed, dynamic, resourceful.”

Miguna was scheduled to leave Germany aboard a Lufthansa plane and was to arrive on Tuesday at around 9.45pm.

But the self-declared general said he had been barred from boarding the plane.

Speaking to Hot 96 on Tuesday morning, Miguna said German authorities had been instructed not to allow him board flight to JKIA or any other African country.

“Lufthansa flight manager is saying that the Government of Kenya must send official communication to Lufthansa at Frankfurt office before I can be allowed to fly to Kenya or any other African country.”

Lufthansa said it had received a red alert from the government, barring Miguna from boarding their plane.

In a tweet response, the airline said, “The Kenyan authorities require airlines to send passenger data to them in advance before every flight departs to Kenya. In the case of the passenger, they requested that Lufthansa deny boarding. However, we are trying to help him in whatever way we can.”

However, the government denied interfering with Miguna’s return.

In a statement on Monday, the Interior Ministry confirmed it will comply with court orders directing it to allow the lawyer back into the country.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Sunday said the state would not interfere with Miguna’s return to his motherland.

