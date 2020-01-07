Miguna blocked from boarding Kenya flight

Kenyan firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is returning from exile in Canada, says he has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Nairobi.

Dr Miguna’s journey suffered a blow Tuesday morning after Lufthansa Air refused to allow him on board following a red alert issued by the Government of Kenya, he said.

He had successfully made the first leg of his journey, from Canada to Germany, and was preparing to board when he was informed of the restriction.

In the red alert, the government warned the airline against flying the lawyer to Kenya or any other African country.

“In fact, the Kenya Government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare. They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either,” Dr Miguna said in an interview with local radio station Hot 96.