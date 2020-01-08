Jan 8, 2020
Uganda: Teargas rock Lira Town as police block Bobi Wine’s meeting

Police in Lira District on Wednesday blocked the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his supporters from accessing the venue he had secured to hold a consultative meeting.

Bobi Wine was blocked by armed police and army officers just 30 meters away from the gate of Pacific Grand Hotel in Lira Town.

Besides pleading with the police, the Lira District Police Commander told Kyagulanyi that the meeting had been blocked citing lack of preparation.

“You are supposed to go back and reschedule the meeting. Now I am officially informing you that the consultation meeting has been canceled,” he said.

When Kyagaulanyi asked the police to explain why he could not be allowed to proceed with his consultative meeting, Mr Obia said “you are a Member of Parliament and you are supposed to know all these. You are supposed to plan before holding a consultation,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi, however, urged the police to observe and respect the law since they (Police) are the custodians of the law.

“We will keep observing the law. The situation is not going to continue like this. The police is the custodian of the law, they must observe and respect the law.

The people of Lira should know that this is a just cause, we are trying to build a Uganda that befits everyone,” Kyagulanyi said.

Drama

Drama, however, ensued as Bobi Wine stood up from his car to wave at a chanting crowd that had gathered to welcome him at the meeting venue. Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Both Kyagulanyi supporters and police then engaged in a cat and mouse chase in Lira Town

On Wednesday, dozens of heavily armed police were deployed at Lira-based Pacific Grand Hotel and denied all people suspected to be involved in Bobi Wine’s meeting.

By press time on Wednesday afternoon, the “People Power” supporters and Bobi Wine were still engaging police in a cat and mouse chase in Lira Town.

By Daily Monitor

