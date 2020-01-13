Uganda: Another woman gang raped, killed in Rukungiri- police

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are investigating a case in which a 35-year-old woman was found murdered.

Lydia Tushemereirwe’s body was found in a neighbour’s maize plantation at Rwakabengo A cell, Rwakabengo Ward, Southern Division, Rukungiri Municipality.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Police spokesperson said on Monday that they had reasons to believe that Tushemereirwe was killed after she was gang-raped.

“Her naked body had bruises around her thighs and is suspected to have been raped and there after killed,” he said.