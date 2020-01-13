Uganda: Another woman gang raped, killed in Rukungiri- police

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are investigating a case in which a 35-year-old woman was found murdered.
Lydia Tushemereirwe’s body was found in a neighbour’s maize plantation at Rwakabengo A cell, Rwakabengo Ward, Southern Division, Rukungiri Municipality.
Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Police spokesperson said on Monday that they had reasons to believe that Tushemereirwe was killed after she was gang-raped.
“Her naked body had bruises around her thighs and is suspected to have been raped and there after killed,” he said.
As part of their investigations, Mr Maate added that detectives visited the scene of crime before they arrested her lover, a casual labourer, who was last seen with her.
“Investigations are underwent as the hunt for more suspects continue,” he added.
This comes just hours after police in Sironko District in eastern Uganda also said they were hunting for five men who had allegedly gang raped a 16-year-old pupil.
The primary six pupil of Busiita Primary School and resident of Buwoliwa Village, Bugibugi Parish in Busiita Sub County, Sironko District, whose names cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, was allegedly attacked and gang raped by five men on Saturday night, according to police.
Sexual offenses including rape and defilement top the police annual crime reports.
The Police Crime Report for 2015 indicates that at least 1,419 cases of rape were reported countrywide.
This rose to 1,572 in 2016, but dropped to 1,335 in 2017, and rising to 1,580 cases in 2018.
