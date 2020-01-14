Kenya: Kiunjuri, Rotich out as Uhuru moves CSs in reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired two men from his Cabinet in new changes.

During his State of the Nation Address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the president dropped Mr Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he moved Mr Peter Munya from the Trade docket to replace Mr Kiunjuri as he confirmed Mr Ukur Yattani as National Treasury boss.