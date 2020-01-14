Jan 14, 2020
  Kenya: Kiunjuri, Rotich out as Uhuru moves CSs in reshuffle
KENYA

Kenya: Kiunjuri, Rotich out as Uhuru moves CSs in reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired two men from his Cabinet in new changes.

During his State of the Nation Address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the president dropped Mr Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he appointed Mr Munya to replace Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri as as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and his Treasury counterpart Henry Rotich.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he moved Mr Peter Munya from the Trade docket to replace Mr Kiunjuri as he confirmed Mr Ukur Yattani as National Treasury boss.

The president also moved CSs Rachel Omamo from Defence to Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki from Health to Water and Monica Juma from Foreign Affairs to Defence.

By Daily Nation 

