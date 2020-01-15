Jan 15, 2020
Trending now

Tanzania’s new FM to South Africa urged…

Uganda leads in ratio of women doing…

As Kenya SGR cargo volumes increase trucker…

Kenya: Kiunjuri, Rotich out as Uhuru moves…

Uganda: Two special hire drivers held for…

South Sudan and holdout rebels commit to…

Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu…

Al-Shabab extremists kill 3 teachers in Kenya,…

13 arrested over anti-corruption campaign in Kampala

Uganda: Another woman gang raped, killed in…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Tanzania’s new FM to South Africa urged to speed up teaching of Kiswahili
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS TANZANIA

Tanzania’s new FM to South Africa urged to speed up teaching of Kiswahili

by Newsroom0

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Palamagamba Kabudi on Tuesday urged the nation’s newly appointed envoy to South Africa to speed up the teaching of Kiswahili in the southern African country.

“One of your major tasks in South Africa is to make a follow-up on progress made in the teaching of Kiswahili in schools,” Kabudi told Gaudence Milanzi, shortly after he was sworn in by President John Magufuli as the country’s new envoy to South Africa.

Kabudi said one of the tasks that were made by President Magufuli when he visited a number of southern African countries last year was to ensure that Kiswahili was taught in schools.

“One of your first assignments in South Africa is to seek an appointment with the South African minister for education and see progress made on this issue,” Kabudi told Milanzi, former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

In January 2019, former Tanzanian ambassador to South Africa Sylvester Ambokile said South Africa has identified 90 schools across the country for teaching Kiswahili on trial basis.

“I had a meeting with South African Minister for Basic Education and the senior officials who explained to me that they will start teaching Kiswahili in 90 schools across the country on trial basis,” Ambokile told Xinhua in an email interview.

Kiswahili is Tanzania’s official language spoken by almost all Tanzanians regardless of their over 120 tribes. Kiswahili is also regarded as a unifying language in the country.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Torn between army and rebels, S.Sudan refugees speak out

NewsDesk

South Sudanese flee only to find unrest across the border

Newsroom

We need change at Rwanda Football Federation

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More