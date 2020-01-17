Uganda: Jailed Stella Nyanzi wins 2020 Oxfam Novib/PEN International award

Incarcerated Ugandan academic, writer and feminist activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi is this year’s winner of the Oxfam Novib/PEN International Award for Freedom of Expression.

A medical anthropologist by training, Dr Nyanzi has published widely in the academia on topics at the intersections of culture, health, law, gender and sexualities.

She is an outspoken activist on women’s rights and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex peoples,” PEN International president, Ms Jennifer Clement said in a statement posted on The Hague-based organization’s website.

“She is an ardent writer on social media where she comments and debates about contemporary social-political occurrences, and she writes poetry, mainly on social media.

Ms Clement described Dr Nyanzi as a fierce, public critic of President Museveni and a practitioner of “radical rudeness.”

“Stella Nyanzi has been deemed a criminal by the Ugandan authorities because she has criticised those at the highest echelons of power.

Although her words might be colourful and shocking to some, this is not enough to justify the imposition of penalties, and public officials should tolerate a higher degree of criticism than ordinary citizens.

At PEN we believe unshakably in the need for writers to be able to criticise, parody, and mock at the highest levels.

This award recognises the work she has done for women, civil society, and in the defence of free expression.

We will continue to amplify her voice until she is released,” she said.