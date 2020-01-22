Burundi president to get $530,000 golden parachute

The parliament of Burundi has voted to pay one billion francs ($530,000; £400,00) to President Pierre Nkurunziza as he prepares to leave office.

Mr Nkurunziza has promised not to run for another term in the general election due in May.

The draft law will also award him a lifetime salary, housing and the same benefits as a sitting vice-president.

The MPs also proposed Mr Nkurunziza be elevated to the title of “Supreme leader” and “Champion of patriotism”.

As a supreme leader, the president would yield some political power, especially within the ruling party which is expected to win this spring’s election.