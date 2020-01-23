Jan 23, 2020
Trending now

Uganda confirms outbreak of Crimean Congo fever…

19 killed in attack in disputed South…

US anti-terror aid to Kenya hits $400m…

Kenyan soldiers deny claims of hiding during…

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in…

Kenya returns 19 trucks carrying milk to…

Kenya steps up surveillance amid Coronavirus fears

Burundi president to get $530,000 golden parachute

Uganda: Besigye re-arrested in Jinja

S. Sudan govt accuses rebel groups of…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Uganda confirms outbreak of Crimean Congo fever in midwestern region
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS UGANDA

Uganda confirms outbreak of Crimean Congo fever in midwestern region

by Newsroom0

Uganda’s ministry of health on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the midwestern district of Kagadi.

Robinah Nabbanja, minister of state for health in charge of general duties, told Xinhua by telephone that results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute had tested positive to CCHF.

“We have already dispatched a team of top health experts to the district. An isolation center has already been set up,” Nabanja said.

“We are in touch with the district teams and the necessary medical supplies have already been availed to them,” the minister added.

She said tests for Ebola virus had indicated negative.

According to the ministry, one person has been admitted to the isolation camp in the district.

The 23-year-old patient was admitted on Monday and tests were run on Tuesday.

Uganda last experienced a CCHF outbreak in April last year in which one person died in the central district of Wakiso.

CCHF is a tick-borne illness transmitted to humans through tick bites. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with the blood, secretions and the organs of infected people.

According to the World Health Organization, a CCHF outbreak constitutes a threat to public health.

The global health body says the fever, endemic in Africa, the Balkans and the Middle East, is associated with a high case fatality ratio of 10 percent to 40

By XINHUA

Related posts

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta cancels Half Marathon

NewsDesk

New Year blues as inflation in Kenya hits 5.82 per cent in December

Newsroom

Ugandan court slaps Kenyan fishermen $2,400 fine

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More