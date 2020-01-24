Out of court: Ugandans turn to ‘barefoot lawyers’ to settle land disputes

BarefootLaw was founded by Ugandan law students in 2012, initially as a Facebook page.

The group handles about 100 legal matters every day and reaches 350,000 people a month through phone, text messages and social media, as well as old-fashioned public meetings.

It handles enquiries ranging from family disputes to employment, but the most common issue is land, making up almost a quarter of requests.

In central Uganda, colonial land policy has left a legacy of overlapping interests, said Phoebe Murungi, BarefootLaw’s director of legal services.

In the north, customary systems of ownership have been strained by two decades of civil war, which ended in 2006.

“For most people in Uganda land is equivalent to capital,” she added. “If you’re poor, and you want to do something to get you out of that situation, it’s going to start and end with land because it’s the only thing you own.”

The Barefoot lawyers do not represent people in court but suggest how to resolve legal problems—perhaps directing a caller to a legal aid organisation, or connecting them to community leaders for mediation.

“There will never be enough lawyers to serve the entire country,” said Murungi.

“For people to take steps to resolve their justice needs they have to receive just enough information to understand where they are: Is this a legal need? Where can it be resolved? Who can I speak to and is it worth my time?”

Uganda’s population of 41 million is served by just 3,200 lawyers, said Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso, chief executive of the Uganda Law Society. Three-quarters of those are based in the capital Kampala.

“So many people are yearning for legal representation, legal help,” she said, but they “are ignorant about where to go”.

Land a source of conflict

A survey in 2015 by the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law, a Dutch social enterprise, estimated there had been about 5 million land disputes in Uganda in the preceding four years.

In only one in three cases did the parties go to the police, and in just 4 per cent did they seek advice from a lawyer.