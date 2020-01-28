Jan 28, 2020
Trending now

Student with coronavirus-like symptoms isolated in Kenyan…

Plans in high gear for East African…

In East Africa, S. Sudan most corrupt,…

Ugandan teacher held in Kenya with Shs150m…

Proposed law to eliminate losses at Kenya’s…

In East Africa, S. Sudan most corrupt,…

Uganda: Oulanya breaks silence on Museveni’s warning…

Burundi ruling party picks Evariste Ndayishimiye as…

South Sudan parties lock horns over number…

South Africa, Rwanda patch up ties with…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Student with coronavirus-like symptoms isolated in Kenyan hospital
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Student with coronavirus-like symptoms isolated in Kenyan hospital

by Newsroom0

A student from China who arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with coronavirus-like symptoms has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation ward.

The Ministry of Health says it is currently investigating suspected case of the deadly virus.

The unnamed student, in his early 20s, arrived at JKIA with coronavirus-like symptoms was rushed to the hospital by the Ministry of Health at 9.30 this morning.

FLAGGED

Speaking to the Daily Nation, KNH Communications Manager Hezekiel Gikambi said that when the student arrived at JKIA and was flagged by the infectious disease units at the airport.

“He was brought by the airport surveillance ambulance and is currently going through tests to rule out or confirm if he indeed has the disease,” he said.

More than 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, prompting countries around the world to shore up surveillance and screening at airports, especially for travellers arriving from Wuhan in China where the outbreak began in December 2019.

Symptoms include a running nose, coughing and a sore throat.

Infected persons may have headaches and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days.

By Daily Nation 

Related posts

Sudan tribal clashes kill 9 in Darfur: local leaders

NewsDesk

21 people killed as Kenya dam bursts causing ‘huge destruction’

Newsroom

African Union to elaborate roadmap for effective peace in South Sudan

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More