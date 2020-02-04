Kenya: Regional leaders mourn Moi

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has led regional leaders in mourning former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi who passed on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital.

“On behalf of the Tanzanian government, I pass my heartfelt condolences to the president of Kenya and all Kenyans for loss of the retired president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

Tanzanians remember him for his remarkable leadership and the effort to strengthen the East African Community relationship,” he said.