Feb 4, 2020
Kenya’s former president Daniel arap Moi dies

Kenya’s second president Daniel arap Moi has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a presidential proclamation.

Moi passed away at night while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital in the capital, confirmed his press secretary Lee Njiru.

President Kenyatta declared that the Kenyan flag will be flown at half-mast from February 4, 2020 until the day Moi is buried.

Moi was president of Kenya for 24 years before relinquishing power in December 2002 to former President Mwai Kibaki.

Moi took over from the founding president Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 following his death. He was Kenyatta’s vice president.

