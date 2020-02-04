Feb 4, 2020
Trending now

Uganda ‘studying’ opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni…

Lobby demands answers over journalists’ detention in…

Kenya’s former president Daniel arap Moi dies

13 children killed in Kenya school stampede

Uganda: I can back Bobi Wine for…

Kenya: Hope for patients as GSK licenses…

Head of Sudan’s sovereign council invited to…

Airtel expands 4G network in Tanzania as…

IMF mission expected in Kenya for talks…

South Sudan prepares for locusts spread at…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Uganda ‘studying’ opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS UGANDA

Uganda ‘studying’ opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu

by Newsroom0

Uganda is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem, President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday, during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Such a move would be seen internationally as a statement of support for Israel’s claim for the city of Jerusalem to be its capital, a potential political win for Netanyahu less than a month before a national election on March 2.

“If a friend says I want your embassy here rather than there I don’t see why there would be…,” Museveni said before trailing off and continuing: “we are really working, we’re studying that.”

“You open an embassy in Jerusalem and I will open an embassy in Kampala,” promised Netanyahu. “We hope to do this in the near future.”

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem—captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war—for their own capital. But a peace plan presented last week by US President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem’s municipal limits.

The Palestinian leadership on Saturday rejected the plan and cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security.

By Reuters 

Related posts

CORRECTION: Somalia arrests photographer in Mogadishu

NewsDesk

Kenya: Jubilee MPs want Ruto investigated over maize scandal

Newsroom

Museveni gives Shs2b to city traders, mall owners

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More