Bobi Wine speaks out on alliance with Gen Muntu

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has said he is willing to join a coalition with the Opposition, including the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, coordinated by Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, to defeat the incumbent in the forthcoming 2021 General Election. In an interview with this newspaper yesterday shortly after meeting a section of his supporters from Lango sub-region, Mr Kyagulanyi said he is ready to collaborate with Gen Muntu and other political parties since they are fighting for a common goal of dislodging the ruling National Resistance Movement party and its leaders.

“Unity is our biggest desire. Anything that brings us together is a celebration because the more we get together and so are our chances of winning elections,” he said. Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview published on Tuesday, Gen Muntu said they met People Power and other political parties and that a coalition is possible. Gen Muntu also said he would back Bobi Wine if they agree on the terms and conditions of the coalition.

“I welcome Gen Muntu’s proposal for a coalition, but I also call upon other forces of change in Uganda to unite. The population has already united for the general cause so it is upon us as leaders to do the same,” Mr Kyagulanyi asserted. The Opposition have severally called for a joint force they believe will eject President Museveni from power. After signing a memorandum of understanding last year, between Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and People’s Development Party and People Power pressure group, they said they can only put up a formidable fight against the incumbent if they are united.