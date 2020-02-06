Bobi Wine speaks out on alliance with Gen Muntu

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has said he is willing to join a coalition with the Opposition, including the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, coordinated by Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, to defeat the incumbent in the forthcoming 2021 General Election.
In an interview with this newspaper yesterday shortly after meeting a section of his supporters from Lango sub-region, Mr Kyagulanyi said he is ready to collaborate with Gen Muntu and other political parties since they are fighting for a common goal of dislodging the ruling National Resistance Movement party and its leaders.
“Unity is our biggest desire. Anything that brings us together is a celebration because the more we get together and so are our chances of winning elections,” he said.
Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview published on Tuesday, Gen Muntu said they met People Power and other political parties and that a coalition is possible.
Gen Muntu also said he would back Bobi Wine if they agree on the terms and conditions of the coalition.
“I welcome Gen Muntu’s proposal for a coalition, but I also call upon other forces of change in Uganda to unite. The population has already united for the general cause so it is upon us as leaders to do the same,” Mr Kyagulanyi asserted.
The Opposition have severally called for a joint force they believe will eject President Museveni from power.
After signing a memorandum of understanding last year, between Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and People’s Development Party and People Power pressure group, they said they can only put up a formidable fight against the incumbent if they are united.
The Lango was led by Mr Micheal Adonyo had come to re-affirm their support for Mr Kyagulanyi, define better channels of communication, and to urge him to get involved in activities at the community level such as burial and prayers.
Bobi Wine said he is yet to finalise his manifesto, which he will share with People Power coordinators across the country.
Bobi Wine to resume consultations
Plan. Bobi Wine also told Daily Monitor that he would resume his nationwide consultations.
He did not reveal the date when he would commence.
Police had last month blocked his planned consultation meetings in central and Northern Uganda on condition that he writes to the police notifying them as required under the Public Order and Management law.
Mr Kyagulanyi who had been cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) had to run back to the commission after he had been blocked by police, to agree on the way forward.
“I’m going to share the road map for our consultations with the population. We are going to start afresh and no one can block us.
We have to reach all the people in this country so that we can sell to them our ideologies,” Bobi wine said.
By Daily Monitor