Kenya prepares for coronavirus spread, won’t evacuate students from China

The new ward adds to the 60-bed isolation ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“We are continuing to build the necessary capacity as a precaution. We expect the reagents and all the necessary test kits tomorrow [Saturday],” said Ms Kariuki.

“We have also heightened our surveillance in the 34 points of entry.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kamau Macharia restated the government’s position that it would not evacuate the 75 students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of coronavirus while saying that “they are safe where they are.”

Coronavirus had by Friday killed 638 people and infected over 31,000, with most of the victims from mainland China.

Through their lobby group, Kenyan students studying in Wuhan, in a letter to the Foreign Affairs office, had asked for urged for urgent intervention stating that they were running out of food supplies and facing psychological torture.

“…To date, the embassy has not responded to our letter nor the raised concerns. We are in total darkness. Worse of it all, with each passing day the situation in Wuhan is getting unbearable.

Some of our students are totally without food, while some are going into depression due to fear and uncertainty surrounding this issue,” said a letter signed by officials of the Kenyan Students in Wuhan Association.

By The Eastafrica