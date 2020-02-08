Feb 8, 2020
Trending now

Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside amid…

Silence in Tanzania over ban on Makonda

Politicians stir up anger at Ugandan embassies

Kenya prepares for coronavirus spread, won’t evacuate…

Campaign helps over 700,000 South Sudanese children…

Uganda: Government in crisis meeting after curriculum…

Bobi Wine speaks out on alliance with…

South Sudan to launch first oil, gas…

Kenyatta warns against US, China rivalry in…

Kenya, US sign amended air cargo agreement

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside amid revenue storm
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside amid revenue storm

by Newsroom0

The Nairobi Women’s Hospital’s chief executive has stepped aside for investigations into claims of financial misconduct, that have seen all health insurers suspend their services.

In a short statement on Saturday, Dr Felix Wanjala noted that the claims the facility puts revenue ahead of patient care are “very serious”.

“Although I don’t believe the allegations are true, I want our patients to regain confidence in us. To achieve this, we need an independent review of our operations,” Dr Wanjala said.

He said he wrote to the board on Saturday afternoon, informing it of his decision to step aside with immediate effect to allow the probe.
LEAKED CONVERSATIONS

The hospital’s troubles began with leaked conversations that showed how the hospital’s bosses set daily targets for the number of patients that would be admitted.

The Nation ran an expose a fortnight ago detailing the extent to which the management was going to optimise profit, sometimes making inpatients stay longer than necessary to accumulate more bills.

Painters, contractors and a team from the National Youth Service were among those found doing different kinds of work at the home in Nakuru County.

One painter said they arrived as early as 7am, with instructions to paint the dais that will be used during a service on the burial date.

The NYS team cleaned and inspected the home.

RESPECT

Residents found at Rafiki’s trading centre said they were happy with the preparations.

Trader James Ngige said attention to detail demonstrated respected for the former head of state.

“I will close my business and attend the burial even if I will not access the main grounds,” he said.

By Daily Nation 

Related posts

Tanzania: CCM Eyes Lean NEC, Central Committee Teams

NewsDesk

Tale of Ugandan who survived Rwanda genocide

Newsroom

Don’t provoke army, Sudan opposition chief warns protesters

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More