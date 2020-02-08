Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside amid revenue storm

The Nairobi Women’s Hospital’s chief executive has stepped aside for investigations into claims of financial misconduct, that have seen all health insurers suspend their services.
In a short statement on Saturday, Dr Felix Wanjala noted that the claims the facility puts revenue ahead of patient care are “very serious”.
“Although I don’t believe the allegations are true, I want our patients to regain confidence in us. To achieve this, we need an independent review of our operations,” Dr Wanjala said.
The hospital’s troubles began with leaked conversations that showed how the hospital’s bosses set daily targets for the number of patients that would be admitted.
The Nation ran an expose a fortnight ago detailing the extent to which the management was going to optimise profit, sometimes making inpatients stay longer than necessary to accumulate more bills.
Painters, contractors and a team from the National Youth Service were among those found doing different kinds of work at the home in Nakuru County.
One painter said they arrived as early as 7am, with instructions to paint the dais that will be used during a service on the burial date.
The NYS team cleaned and inspected the home.
RESPECT
Residents found at Rafiki’s trading centre said they were happy with the preparations.
Trader James Ngige said attention to detail demonstrated respected for the former head of state.
“I will close my business and attend the burial even if I will not access the main grounds,” he said.
