Politicians stir up anger at Ugandan embassies

Several of Uganda’s 36 foreign missions are locked in fights between politicians installed as supervisors and seasoned career diplomats.

One the one hand, Saturday Monitor has established, career diplomats feel through their years of service, they have had the drilling required to make more effective ambassadors.

On the other hand, a number of former politicians who have been appointed as ambassadors are deemed to be unable to execute the duties required of them.

The challenges that come with naming former politicians to ambassador jobs is now fairly old, and in a December 2018 report by the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor General’s findings for the years 2013 to 2017, the matter featured prominently.

In the report, political appointees at the embassies were accused of intrigue, arrogance, and in some cases outright incompetence in executing their diplomatic duties.

The report also cites problems of micro-management, and low morale among lower embassy staff.

Nairobi, Kenya

The High Commission in Kenya is only one of Uganda’s 36 foreign missions where chaos is brewing while would-be-supervisors, technocrats in the Foreign Affairs ministry in Kampala, have their hands tied.

At best, the technocrats remain tongue-tied, with the Head of the Mission accused of conducting herself like she is only answerable to the appointing authority, the President.

Ambassador Phoebe Otala, a ruling party cadre, was named envoy to Nairobi during the latest ambassador’s reshuffle in January 2017. She replaced Ambassador Angelina Wapakhabulo, who elected to retire.

Over the past months, Ambassador Otala has been locked in a turf war with her would-be supervisors in Kampala over renovation of Uganda House in Nairobi, which sources indicated she wanted to fast-track outside normal public service procedures but was reined in on.

But Ms Otala reportedly asked the President to intervene, and President Museveni then wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa questioning why the ministry in Kampala was antagonising Ms Otala.

The Nairobi City Council had directed last year that the property be renovated to meet the required standards of buildings in the city.

Pulling of the rope between Ambassador Otala and technocrats in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finance, over the renovation, continues.

President’s ambassadors

While employment of non-career diplomats as ambassadors is a widespread practice globally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously argued that some of the President’s appointees in the latest ambassadors’ reshuffle, three years ago, are ineffective. The result has been endless complaints, heightened tensions and mutual mistrust between ‘bossy politicians’, in the wording of a number of technocrats we talked to, and seasoned diplomats or embassy staff, who feel they are more competent. The December 2018 PAC report on the Auditor General’s reports cited above says the “political appointees were often accused of arrogance, conspiracies, plotting, and in some cases incompetence.”