Feb 10, 2020
Trending now

No coronavirus in South Sudan, minister says

South Sudan govt forces told to vacate…

Eyes on AU over Kenya, Djibouti UN…

Kenya angers Somalia by hosting minister who…

Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside amid…

Silence in Tanzania over ban on Makonda

Politicians stir up anger at Ugandan embassies

Kenya prepares for coronavirus spread, won’t evacuate…

Campaign helps over 700,000 South Sudanese children…

Uganda: Government in crisis meeting after curriculum…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SOUTH SUDAN

No coronavirus in South Sudan, minister says

by Newsroom0

South Sudan has dismissed reports of coronavirus infection in the country, after news spread of a man suspected to have the virus.

Minister of Health Riek Gai told the press at the weekend that the 38-year-old Chinese man developed an acute respiratory disease 13 days after returning from Xinjiang near Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The man was quarantined in the Infectious Disease Center and test samples were sent to Uganda Virus Research Center in Entebbe. The man tested negative for the virus, Dr Gai said in Juba.

“Measures have been put in place to protect the country. Some of you might have witnessed last time we installed a new device at Juba International Airport for screening and we are now working in collaboration with WHO to install two other similar devices, one in Paloch and one will be in Robkona,” he added.

World Health Organization Country Representative Olushayo Olu encouraged the public to report any suspected cases using the emergency toll free number 6666.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 40,000 people and killed more than 900.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Indian president to embark on four-day tour of Djibouti, Ethiopia

NewsDesk

East African member countries set to collaborate on -e-Procurement system

Newsroom

MPs reject Ben Chumo for SRC job

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More