Kenya: Four police officers arrested for attacking Jakoyo Midiwo

Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson Lolmodooni confirmed the arrest of four police officers following the Monday 2am attack.

“We have arrested four police officers involved in the incident, three male and one female officer,” Mr Lolmodooni said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Nation on the phone on Tuesday, Mr Midiwo said he was woken up by his night guard when a commotion ensued between his driver and five officers from Kisumu Central Police Station.

“I was asleep when the guard came knocking [on] my door. I woke up and got out of the house where I found five officers — three males and two females — in my compound. They attacked my driver and when I asked why they were in my compound, one of them pounced on me and started attacking me,” Mr Midiwo said.

DRUNK

He added: “One female officer who recognised me tried to intervene but in vain. She told me the officers were drunk.”

The ex-legislator claimed that the officers waylaid him as he went to Central Police Station to report the incident, beat him up and bundled him into their Probox car.

By Daily Nation