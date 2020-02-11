Feb 11, 2020
Uganda: Police officer shoots two dead, commits suicide

A police officer attached to Bunamwaya community police station in Sabagabo-Makindye has shot dead his colleague and an LDU personnel before taking his own life also by shooting.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened after a heated argument ensued between police constable Ben Ojilong and Cpl Alex Opito on how to proceed with a case.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Ojilong picked his gun and shot at Opito several times killing him instantly, while an LDU personnel who was passing by sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon reaching Kitebi Health Centre III,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police have started investigating the incident, while the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the city mortuary, Mulago for autopsy.

“The territorial police of Kampala Metropolitan south responded to the scene and recovered the killer gun and cartridges,” he said.

By Daily Monitor

